Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Trading 11.7% Higher

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.32. 5,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 132,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 18th. William Blair started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Century Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.62 and a current ratio of 16.62. The stock has a market cap of $607.33 million and a PE ratio of -2.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Century Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 100,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 20,135 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

