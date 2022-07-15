Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Trading 11.7% Higher

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2022

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSCGet Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.32. 5,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 132,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 18th. William Blair started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Century Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.62 and a current ratio of 16.62. The stock has a market cap of $607.33 million and a PE ratio of -2.98.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Century Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 100,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 20,135 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

About Century Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.