Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock Position Decreased by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,506 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CERN. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $95.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.67 and its 200-day moving average is $93.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

