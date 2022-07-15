Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Argus cut shares of Cerner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.14.

Shares of CERN opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,129,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,067,000 after buying an additional 543,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cerner by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,291,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,014,000 after buying an additional 357,352 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,219,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,567,000 after buying an additional 7,359,347 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,148,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,644,000 after buying an additional 626,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cerner by 298.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,005,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,419,000 after buying an additional 5,247,584 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

