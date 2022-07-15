Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CERT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.
In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,219,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Outflows and Inflows
Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average is $22.09. Certara has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Certara will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.
About Certara (Get Rating)
Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Certara (CERT)
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.