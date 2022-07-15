Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CERT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,219,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 0.5% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,528,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Certara by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 652,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after acquiring an additional 207,120 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Certara by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average is $22.09. Certara has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Certara will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Certara (Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

