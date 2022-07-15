Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.85

Shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.85 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 11.48 ($0.14). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.14), with a volume of 175,843 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.83) target price on shares of Chaarat Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Chaarat Gold alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35. The company has a market cap of £84.48 million and a PE ratio of -31.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 16.78.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.