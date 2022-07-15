CHADS VC (CHADS) Market Capitalization Reaches $737,306.00

CHADS VC (CHADS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $737,306.00 and $305.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CHADS VC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,111.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,269,030 coins and its circulating supply is 45,953,890 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc.

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CHADS VC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHADS VC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.