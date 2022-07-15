Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the period. Chase comprises 1.5% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Choate Investment Advisors owned about 3.45% of Chase worth $28,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chase by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in Chase by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 196,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,535,000 after acquiring an additional 22,590 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chase by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Chase by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Chase by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,022,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,936. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $74.36 and a 52 week high of $119.00. The company has a market cap of $831.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

