Chase (NYSE:CCF) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Chase stock opened at $86.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.24. Chase has a one year low of $74.36 and a one year high of $119.00. The firm has a market cap of $816.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.61.
Chase Company Profile (Get Rating)
