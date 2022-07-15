Chase (NYSE:CCF) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Chase stock opened at $86.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.24. Chase has a one year low of $74.36 and a one year high of $119.00. The firm has a market cap of $816.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Chase Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

