China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 374,400 shares, an increase of 287.2% from the June 15th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 374.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Resources Gas Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

China Resources Gas Group Trading Down 4.9 %

OTCMKTS CRGGF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.71. 193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,803. China Resources Gas Group has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

