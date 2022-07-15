Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 70,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,432,913 shares.The stock last traded at $6.48 and had previously closed at $6.62.

Chindata Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Chindata Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Chindata Group by 49.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 497,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 164,127 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,382,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,015,000 after purchasing an additional 278,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,757,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 199,307 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 103.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 409,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 208,882 shares during the period. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

