Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Short Interest Update

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Chiyoda Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHYCY remained flat at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $780.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.34. Chiyoda has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46.

About Chiyoda

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

