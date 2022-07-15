Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 110 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 87.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 62,133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.21. 39,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,033. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.40 and a 200 day moving average of $210.55. The firm has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

