Choate Investment Advisors Acquires New Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 276.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of WEX by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.54.

WEX Stock Performance

NYSE WEX traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,682. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.87 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. WEX’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at WEX

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $134,676.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,657.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total value of $294,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $593,780. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

