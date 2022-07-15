Choate Investment Advisors Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,127,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,330,281. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

