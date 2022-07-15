Choate Investment Advisors Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $31,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.04 on Friday, hitting $248.63. 37,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,113. The stock has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.66 and a 200-day moving average of $237.82. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

