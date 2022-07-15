Choate Investment Advisors Has $2.46 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Aflac were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.08.

Aflac stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,551. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.42.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.