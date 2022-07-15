Choate Investment Advisors Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) by 227.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 0.3% of Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.94.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DE stock traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,546. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.85 and a 200 day moving average of $369.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $91.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

