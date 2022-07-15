Choate Investment Advisors Purchases New Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,436,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGA. Credit Suisse Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,837. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.64 and its 200-day moving average is $113.51. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $127.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 48.11%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

