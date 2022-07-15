Choate Investment Advisors Sells 1,486 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after buying an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 477,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,360,863. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $156.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

