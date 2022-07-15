Choate Investment Advisors Sells 1,895 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Allstate were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.24. 10,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,796. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

