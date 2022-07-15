Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Trading Up 1.8%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 27,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 436% from the average daily volume of 5,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHRRF shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

