Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the June 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 570.00 to 510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 560.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $526.25.

Shares of CHYHY stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $15.18. 47,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,598. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

