Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.80.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $387.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $375.78 and a 200-day moving average of $390.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

