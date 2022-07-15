Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CSCO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.23.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $175.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.90. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.