Citigroup (NYSE:C) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS.

C stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.38. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

About Citigroup

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.