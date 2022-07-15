Citigroup Trims Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Target Price to $36.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $54.20 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TWTR. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Twitter from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Twitter from $51.50 to $54.20 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.12.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $36.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.59. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud bought 490,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,957,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,933,876.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 569,152 shares of company stock valued at $21,737,324 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

