Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Citizens Financial stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. Citizens Financial has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52.

Get Citizens Financial alerts:

About Citizens Financial (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that provides retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.