Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.
Citizens Financial stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. Citizens Financial has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52.
About Citizens Financial
