Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.91

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 115483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $2.15 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $475.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $525.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $886,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,872,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,698,614.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 629.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,114,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after buying an additional 4,413,700 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,372,000. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,758,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,671,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,345,000 after buying an additional 2,381,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

