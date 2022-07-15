CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CME Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.89. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CME Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.92 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $242.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.20.

CME stock opened at $199.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.26 and a 200-day moving average of $222.33. CME Group has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,330,000 after buying an additional 490,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,766,492,000 after purchasing an additional 81,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CME Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,238,000 after purchasing an additional 377,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in CME Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in CME Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after purchasing an additional 603,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

