Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Boosts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned about 0.10% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $14,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,239,000 after acquiring an additional 65,054 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,946,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,083,000 after purchasing an additional 29,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 930,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,374,000 after purchasing an additional 34,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,906,000 after buying an additional 100,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $186.00 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $205.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

