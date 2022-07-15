Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys Shares of 10,140 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $954,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $466,000. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 44,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 123,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IEF opened at $102.83 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $97.99 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.74.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

