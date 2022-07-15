Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $19.58 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.3% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $171.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $237.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.90 and a 200-day moving average of $168.15. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

