Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $2.65 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $437,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 30.8% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $40.72 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

