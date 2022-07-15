Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $21.34 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 399,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,822 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.4% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $21,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Trading of Schwab US Broad Market ETF

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

