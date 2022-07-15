Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,341 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,040 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $38.89 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.79.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

