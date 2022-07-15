Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Increases Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $10,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 16,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 73.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.77.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

