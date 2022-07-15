Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $400.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $429.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.17.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

