Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,016 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after acquiring an additional 552,493 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 919,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $185,091,000 after acquiring an additional 229,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

BA opened at $149.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.86. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $241.15. The company has a market cap of $88.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

