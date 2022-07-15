Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $225.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.38. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

