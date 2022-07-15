Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 753 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $101.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.98 and a 200-day moving average of $106.31. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.83.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

