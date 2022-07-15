Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Cowen from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 73.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDXS. StockNews.com began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of CDXS opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $788.22 million, a PE ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 1.90. Codexis has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $42.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $396,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at $10,543,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Codexis by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,312,000 after buying an additional 204,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Codexis by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,885,000 after purchasing an additional 38,494 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Codexis by 13.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,486,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,917,000 after purchasing an additional 543,936 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Codexis by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,632,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,899,000 after purchasing an additional 231,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Codexis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,758,000 after purchasing an additional 168,952 shares during the last quarter.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

