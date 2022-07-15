Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Craig Hallum

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.42% from the company’s current price.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Codexis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $12.07 on Friday. Codexis has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $42.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a market cap of $788.22 million, a P/E ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 1.90.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $396,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Codexis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $3,093,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $50,167,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $2,360,000.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

