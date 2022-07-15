Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target Cut to C$112.50

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank to C$112.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CGEAF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC downgraded Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

OTCMKTS CGEAF remained flat at $68.93 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 719. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average of $78.86. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of $67.45 and a fifty-two week high of $97.70.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

