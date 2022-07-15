Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$108.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$119.00. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$114.50 to C$112.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$118.83.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of CCA stock traded down C$2.88 on Friday, reaching C$82.94. 36,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,889. The company has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$95.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$82.71 and a one year high of C$121.29.

Insider Transactions at Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$728.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$731.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 9.7600007 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.50, for a total transaction of C$98,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,655,379. In related news, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 950 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.50, for a total value of C$98,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,655,379. Also, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 2,500 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$104.81 per share, with a total value of C$262,028.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$262,028. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 99,700 shares of company stock worth $9,291,819 and sold 35,552 shares worth $3,721,200.

About Cogeco Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.