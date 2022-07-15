Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $66.46

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$66.46 and last traded at C$66.70, with a volume of 4392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$67.22.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CGO shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC dropped their price target on Cogeco from C$106.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$71.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$76.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51.
Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.
