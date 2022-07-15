CoinPoker Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last Week (CHP)

CoinPoker (CHP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 15th. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $8.15 million and approximately $45,129.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

