Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.04

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.04 and traded as low as C$1.96. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 111,629 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.04. The company has a current ratio of 31.85, a quick ratio of 31.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of C$409.40 million and a P/E ratio of -258.89.

In related news, insider Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,238,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,917,751.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 143,500 shares of company stock worth $241,958.

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 9,531 hectares; and the Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

