Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 688,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,308 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 620.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 41,428 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,317,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,065,000 after acquiring an additional 25,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,078,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of XLG traded up $3.94 on Friday, reaching $294.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,252. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.57 and a twelve month high of $374.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.71 and a 200-day moving average of $326.50.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.