Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Invests $288,000 in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

FPE stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.42. 16,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,616. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.72. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $20.76.

