Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 24,500 Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORN. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 324.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 76,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 58,276 shares during the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE ORN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.35. 179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,901. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $72.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.19 million. Analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.