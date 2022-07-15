Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 24,500 Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORN. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 324.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 76,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 58,276 shares during the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Orion Group Trading Up 3.5 %
NYSE ORN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.35. 179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,901. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $72.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Orion Group Company Profile
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Group (ORN)
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.